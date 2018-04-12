Killer clown murder: 27 years worth of evidence in Sheila Keen-Warren's case revealed

Merris Badcock, Jennifer Tintner, Niels Heimeriks
3:35 PM, Apr 12, 2018
Sheila Keen Warren

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A clown costume, hair fibers, cigarette butt, and Publix receipt are just some of the evidence Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives have collected over 27 years in a Wellington killer clown murder case.

These layers of evidence are now revealed as prosecutors released their discovery against the suspect arrested last year for the murder, Sheila Keen-Warren.

For 27 years, detectives believed Keen-Warren (previously known as Sheila Keen) dressed in a full-face clown costume and shot a Wellington woman in the face, the documents show.

The victim, Marleen Warren, was married to Keen’s secret boyfriend, Michael Warren.

Keen-Warren, now 54 and married to Michael Warren, is now charged with first-degree murder in Marleen Warren’s death.

Contact 5 investigators are pouring over the thousands of pages of documents in Keen-Warren’s case.

