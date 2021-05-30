Watch
Girl battling genetic disease has doggy wish come true

A little girl who has been battling a genetic disease has gotten her wish granted.
Posted at 5:22 PM, May 30, 2021
WELLINGTON, Fla. — A little girl who has been battling a genetic disease is finally getting her wish granted.

Sophia Lago, 8, of Wellington was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition that causes muscles to degenerate and become weak.

She and her family moved to Florida from Brazil a year ago and wanted a close companion.

On Sunday she got her wish, provided by Make A Wish Southern Florida - a teacup Pomeranian named Winnie.

She always wanted a puppy, but due to her condition she couldn't have a big dog. So Winnie is the perfect size.

“I was about to cry because its incredible. The joy that has been brought to this kid's life. It's just amazing,” said Sophia's mother Jamille.

Sophia is looking forward to walking and taking care of her new puppy.

