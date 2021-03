WELLINGTON, Fla. — Gay Polo League played its final match of the season Saturday at the prestigious Field One at the International Polo Club in Wellington.

The League said it invites everyone to come out next season to help build a stronger community.

"We also know that we support and advance diversity and equal rights we can't do that alone as a community," founder Chip McKenney said. "Our allies, the people outside our own communities, are extremely important."