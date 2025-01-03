Fire erupts at airplane hangar in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A large airplane hangar went up in flames early Friday morning in Wellington, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the 15500 block of Chandelle Place in Wellington’s Aero Club community at approximately 5 a.m. after 911 callers said they heard an explosion and saw black smoke coming from the hangar.

When they arrived on scene, fire crews saw thick smoke coming from a 2,000 square-foot double hangar.

The owners of the hangar were able to get a small plane out of the building in time.

Firefighters eventually got the flames under control at approximately 5:35 a.m.

One person was checked out by paramedics, but didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.