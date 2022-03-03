Con man uses package to enter elderly woman's home, deputies day

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies want to speak with anyone who encountered a man, who they, say used a package to force his way into an elderly woman's home.

The incident happened on Feb. 8 at 3:40 p.m. in the Village of Wellington. Deputies said Leroy Kelson III knocked on the resident’s door, asking if the package belonged to her.

Detectives said Kelson asked the woman to sign a document, advising he was collecting signatures in an effort to stop packages from being left without customers signing for them.

Does this man look familiar?



He is the suspect who knocked on a resident’s door with a package asking if it belonged to her. Then he asked her to sign a document, because he was collecting signatures to stop packages from being left without customers signing for them. pic.twitter.com/o1jFJJE1pW — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 3, 2022

Authorities said, he then forcibly pushed the package towards her, blocking her from fleeing the residence. During a brief struggle, the woman yelled for help and Leroy fled the residence.

On Feb. 26, deputies arrested Kelson and charged him with burglary of dwelling with battery, battery on a person 65 years or older and false imprisonment.

Anyone who may have come in contact with Kelson is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.