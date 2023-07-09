Watch Now
Boy, 15, arrested in fireworks scare at Mall at Wellington Green

Boy was taken to Juvenile Assessment Center for felony criminal mischief, deputies say
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle blocks entrance to Mall at Wellington Green, July 8, 2023
Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV
A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle blocks the entrance to the Mall at Wellington Green after fireworks are set off inside the food court area, July 8, 2023, in Wellington, Fla.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 09, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy after popping sounds inside the Mall at Wellington Green sparked mass panic Saturday afternoon, leading to an evacuation as shoppers believed they heard gunshots.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Sunday.

The boy was taken to a Juvenile Assessment Center after being interviewed by deputies.

On Saturday, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to the Mall at Wellington Green at around 5 p.m. The agency received numerous 911 calls about sounds of gunshots inside the mall.

The sounds caused mass panic, and several law enforcement officers responded, shutting down the mall for more than three hours.

Investigators determined the sounds heard were not gunshots, but fireworks that had been ignited in the men's bathroom.

The 15-year-old boy faces a charge of felony criminal mischief.

