'Awesome dad:' Stepmom remembers Wellington couple killed in shooting over basketball hoop

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Gretchen Froelich said it's horrific.

Froelich, who lives in Washington state, said she received a call from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office saying her stepson and his wife were shot dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a neighbor confessed to killing Taylor Glenn and Tara Marie Jones over a dispute related to a basketball hoop Saturday afternoon.

"He was an awesome dad and they we're all about their family and the kids," Froelich said Monday. "...She was a full-time mom and fiercely devoted to her family and growing a healthy family. She's all about family."

Wellington Deputies: Neighbor shot couple over basketball hoop dispute Scott Sutton

She said they are the only people they ever dated after they met in Florida. Froelich said the two leave behind four kids, who range between 13 years old and 7 years old.

"It’s been horrific," she said. "It’s been horrifying. Very devastating."

Froelich said they plan to come to Florida on Tuesday, and said Tara's family is watching over the children after flying in from Connecticut.

She also said she believes a church is helping the family, but she is unsure of the specific church.

Taylor Jones' resume shows he worked at Young and Associates, where he specialized in insurance-related fields, and after 18 years at the firm he was promoted to partner.

