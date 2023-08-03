Watch Now
3 hurt when vehicle crashes into tree in Wellington

Car crashes into tree at 441 and Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington. Aug. 2, 2023.jpg
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue/Facebook
Car crashes into treet at 441 and Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington.<br/>
Car crashes into tree at 441 and Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington. Aug. 2, 2023.jpg
Posted at 10:55 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 22:55:56-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree Wednesday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., PBCFR Units were dispatched to Forest Hill Blvd and State Road 441, the agency said.

Initial arriving units found a single vehicle that had impacted a tree.

The car had major damage and the tree had fallen across all westbound lanes.

Two people were taken a trauma center and another to a local hospital.

A forklift operator on scene assisted in the removal of the palm tree from the roadway. This allowed traffic to reopen quicker than if the firefighters had to cut the trunk into manageable sized pieces.

 

