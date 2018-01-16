2 suspects wanted for using stolen credit cards in Wellington, Royal Palm Beach

WELLINGTON, Fla. -- Two people are wanted for stealing wallets and using stolen credit cards in Wellington and Royal Palm Beach.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspects, working together, distract elderly female shoppers and steal their wallets from their purses that are sitting in their shopping cart.

Once they steal a wallet, the suspects then use the stolen credit cards at local businesses throughout Wellington and Royal Palm Beach.

The most recent incident occurred just before 12 noon on January 8, 2018.

Suspect 1 is a white male. He was wearing a gray long sleeved hoodie sweat shirt, gray pants and black hat.



Suspect 2, is a dark skinned female. She was wearing a black & white top with white pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.