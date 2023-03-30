Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWellington

Actions

14-year-old Wellington Community High School student accused of making online threat to remain in jail

Teen appears in juvenile court after arrest
A Wellington Community High School student has been arrested after school police and Palm Beach Sheriff's Office investigated an alleged threat posted Wednesday on Instagram.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 16:54:13-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Wellington Community High School student accused of making an online threat will remain in juvenile detention.

WPTV was in juvenile court Thursday when the 14-year-old student appeared before a Palm Beach County judge.

The judge ruled the student should have no access to communication devices, social media or weapons and no contact with Wellington Community High School.

Lawyers said he was previously attending virtual school and just started at Wellington Community High School a few days ago.

The school principal said there would be an increased police presence on campus Thursday "in order to allay any anxiety that students and staff may be feeling."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7