Wellington Community High School student arrested after threat on social media

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington Community High School student has been arrested after school police and Palm Beach Sheriff's Office investigated an alleged threat posted Wednesday on Instagram.

The social media post read "school gonna be fun" with an image of a gun.

Instragam Instagram post included image of a gun.



In a callout to students and parents, Principal Cara Hayden said "law enforcement initially became aware following tips sent through the Fortify Florida app [getfortifyfl.com]. They launched an immediate investigation."

Police and PBSO interviewed the minor suspected of making the post and "concluded that a crime was committed," the principal said.

The person is facing a charge of written threats, which is a second-degree felony. In addition to criminal charges, any student who makes a threat against a school is also subject to strict discipline, as outlined in the Student Code of Conduct [go.boarddocs.com].

"Although this individual will not be on the campus of Wellington Community High School tomorrow, we will have an increased police presence in order to allay any anxiety that students and staff may be feeling," the principal said.

The message added: "I’d like to thank those who reported their concerns through the Fortify Florida app. We ALL play a role in school safety.

The person's Instagram account has been since deleted.



