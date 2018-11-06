Wellington company hopes to solve algae issue

There's an effort to prevent algae at its source through a national competition.

A Wellington company is a finalist in the George Barley Prize. The competition aims to find solutions to phosphorous-polluted bodies of water around the globe.

Frank Jochem is the CEO of Green Water Solution based in Wellington. He thinks his green water solution will help with Florida's water problem.

"Time to stop talking about the algae crisis. Time to solve the algae crisis," said Jochem.

His technology collects phosphorous with tiny beads.

"Captures the water and phosphate to plastic beads. Just a physical absorption," said Jochem.

He wants this technology placed north of Lake Okeechobee where much of the phosphorous enters the lake. He hopes to get in touch with state leaders after Election Day.

"We don't want to wait a couple years. Get into talks as soon as possible," said Jochem.

The competition starts back up again in 2020. But Jochem says he hopes to get started with his technology locally within the next year.