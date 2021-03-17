Women attack Popeyes worker, steal money from cash register, PBSO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are searching for four women involved in a dramatic robbery at a Popeye’s restaurant near Lantana on Tuesday.
The crime happened about 1:15 p.m. at the restaurant located at 7049 Seacrest Boulevard.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a silver Nissan Sentra pulled up to the drive-thru, and a woman inside the car got into a verbal argument with the cashier, then spit on and attacked the worker.
WATCH VIDEO OF ATTACK:
Two other women got out of the car and began attacking other employees inside the restaurant.
Deputies said one of the women reached into the drive-thru window and grabbed money from a cash register. The four women then took off in the Sentra.
Anyone who knows who the women are is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.