Two killed in crash in suburban Lake Worth

WPTV Webteam
9:22 AM, Jan 25, 2018
Andrew Malone
Creative Commons 2.0

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died in a fiery crash that happened in suburban Lake Worth January, 18, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said 33-year-old Paul W. Munroe was eastbound in the 3300 block of Melaleuca Lane and traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a westbound Toyota Sienna.

Monroe died when the BMW he was driving rolled over, caught fire and he became trapped inside.

A male passenger in the Sienna died a day after the crash, according to the sheriff's office. It identified him as 25-year-old Cristian Umana Hernandez.

The driver and another passenger in the Sienna were also injured.

