Truck and school bus collide in suburban West Palm Beach

A truck and a school bus from Royal Palm Beach High collided Monday afternoon near Haverhill and Wallis roads, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the school district. Nine students were on the bus.
One child was transported to a hospital for treatment, fire rescue said.
The school began notifying parents about the incident.
In addition to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and school personnel are on the scene.