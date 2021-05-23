Tri-Rail partners with Uber for free rides to/from stations

If you're looking for easier ways for commuting to and from rail stations, one ridesharing company is partnering with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to help you out.

Uber is now providing free transportation to and from three of Tri-Rail's 18 stations including Deerfield Beach and Sheridan Street seven days a week and the West Palm Beach station on weekends.

This is part of a three month pilot study program with FDOT to assess the feasibility of this type of transit connection.

For more information visit https://www.tracks2uber.com.