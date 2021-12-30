Train, car collide in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. — Three people were injured early Thursday morning after a train hit a car in Lantana, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The collision happened near Third Street just before 1 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at found a single car off the tracks with heavy damage.

#PBCFR crews from #Battalion3 responded to reports of a train incident on S 3rd Street in Lantana at 12:51am. First arriving units reported a single vehicle off the train tracks with heavy damage. Firefighters transported three patients to local trauma hospital. More on FB. pic.twitter.com/qDaM6JiYBD — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 30, 2021

The three patients were transported to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

