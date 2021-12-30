Watch
Train, car collide in Lantana

PBC Fire rescue
Thursday morning in Lantana, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to an incident involving an unidentified train.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 10:12:07-05

LANTANA, Fla. — Three people were injured early Thursday morning after a train hit a car in Lantana, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The collision happened near Third Street just before 1 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at found a single car off the tracks with heavy damage.

The three patients were transported to a local hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

