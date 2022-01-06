Students compete for MLK scholarship

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Students may be back in the classroom this week, but some are already planning for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

They have their sights set on a scholarship program that’s all about honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee is calling on students to submit essay and speech entries for the Annual Scholarship Breakfast Program.

The event is all about inspiring young leaders to get engaged with their community and step into their full potential.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee's (MLKCC) mission is to provide cultural activities to honor Dr. King and to enable people to reflect on his life and teachings through education, cultural performances, exhibitions, and events.

The committee hosts events all year long, with a specific series of programs throughout the month of January.

Friday, January 7th at 6:30 p.m.

MLK Kick Off Service

MLK Landmark Memorial

2400 N. Flagler Drive

West Palm Beach

Monday, January 17th at 8 a.m.

Annual MLK Breakfast/Essay Contest Awards

Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach

Student competition entries are currently being accepted for the following categories:

Art

Essay

Oratorical

Performing Arts

Photography

Poetry

Students interested in submitting an entry for the scholarship program can learn more by visiting https://www.mlkccpbc.org/.

Click here for a full list of MLK events in Palm Beach County.