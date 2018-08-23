State 'fails to file formal charges' against PBSO employee arrested for cocaine possession

According to court records, the State Attorney's Office failed to file formal charges Thursday, against a Palm Beach County's Sheriff's Office employee arrested for DUI and possession of cocaine, after crashing his truck in July.

Mark McDonald is a unit manager for the forensic identification division and is currently on administrative paid leave. He is currently out of jail on bond.

When the State Attorney's Office was asked Thursday what was next for the case, and whether the failure to file meant the office was dropping charges, a spokesperson said: "This case is still pending with our office. We cannot comment on open cases."