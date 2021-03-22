South Florida students compete for funding for community projects

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Seven groups of Palm Beach County students will compete for up to $15,000 in funding for their original community project ideas.

It's through a non-profit called Philanthropy Tank, which will host its finals for the 2021 program virtually on March 30.

The organization is focused on empowering and inspiring what it calls the next generation of "CHANGEmakers" by matching them up with mentors and funding to bring their projects to life or help them expand.

Philanthropy Tank received hundreds of applications from eighth through 12th grade students from across Palm Beach County.

The Philanthropist Mentors can award each project up to $15,000. The students will also receive guidance and support from the group of local leaders, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs.

