South Florida Fair begins today in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The South Florida Fair begins Friday at the fairgrounds located off Southern Boulevard in suburban West Palm Beach.

The long-standing tradition grew from humble beginnings with agriculture always at the center of attention.

Opening ceremonies will be held at 11:30 a.m.

The fair runs through Jan. 28.

These guys are great! Check out the ice skating show, they have 3-4 shows a day here at the @SoFlaFair pic.twitter.com/C4kDA7Ak93 — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) January 12, 2018

Han is my special guest at 430, see why he wants to take home first place at the @SoFlaFair pic.twitter.com/zpoPEJ8PVY — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) January 12, 2018

