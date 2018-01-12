South Florida Fair begins today in Palm Beach County

Partly Cloudy
The South Florida Fair opens Friday, including a new chicken exhibit.
South Florida Fair CEO Rick Vymlatil explains what's new for this year's event, including $2 Tuesdays!
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The South Florida Fair begins Friday at the fairgrounds located off Southern Boulevard in suburban West Palm Beach.
The long-standing tradition grew from humble beginnings with agriculture always at the center of attention.
Opening ceremonies will be held at 11:30 a.m.
The fair runs through Jan. 28.
These guys are great! Check out the ice skating show, they have 3-4 shows a day here at the @SoFlaFair pic.twitter.com/C4kDA7Ak93— Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) January 12, 2018
Han is my special guest at 430, see why he wants to take home first place at the @SoFlaFair pic.twitter.com/zpoPEJ8PVY— Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) January 12, 2018
