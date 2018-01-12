South Florida Fair begins today in Palm Beach County

Andrew Ruiz
8:20 AM, Jan 12, 2018
43 mins ago

The South Florida Fair opens Friday, including a new chicken exhibit.

South Florida Fair CEO Rick Vymlatil explains what's new for this year's event, including $2 Tuesdays!

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The South Florida Fair begins Friday at the fairgrounds located off Southern Boulevard in suburban West Palm Beach. 

The long-standing tradition grew from humble beginnings with agriculture always at the center of attention.

Opening ceremonies will be held at 11:30 a.m.

The fair runs through Jan. 28.

More information: http://www.southfloridafair.com/

