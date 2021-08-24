Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Deputies investigate shooting at Pizza Hut near West Palm Beach

Person shot by business owner at Coco Plum Plaza
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brittany Collins/WPTV
Crime scene tape surrounds a Pizza Hut at the Coco Plum Plaza, Aug. 24, 2021, near West Palm Beach, Fla.
Pizza Hut shooting at Coco Plum Plaza, Aug. 24, 2021
Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 17:19:32-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A business owner shot a person during a dispute Tuesday afternoon near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at the Coco Plum Plaza near Military Trail and Community Drive.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Crime scene tape surrounded the Pizza Hut restaurant, where deputies could be seen going in and out of the business.

crime scene investigators collect evidence outside Pizza Hut at Coco Plum Plaza, Aug. 24, 2021
Crime scene investigators collect evidence outside the Pizza Hut at the Coco Plum Plaza, Aug. 24, 2021, near West Palm Beach, Fla.

Nobody answered the telephone number listed for the Pizza Hut.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.