Knife-wielding man shot during dispute at Salad World Grill, found at Pizza Hut

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A knife-wielding man was shot during a dispute at a business Tuesday afternoon near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. at Salad World Grill in the Coco Plum Plaza near Military Trail and Community Drive.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Adam Childers pulled out a knife during a dispute with another man inside the restaurant.

After a witness tried to intervene and was attacked by Childers, the witness pulled out a gun and shot Childers in self-defense, Barbera said.

Childers fled but was located by deputies at a nearby Pizza Hut with a gunshot wound to the elbow, Barbera said.

Crime scene tape surrounded the Pizza Hut, where deputies could be seen going in and out of the business.

Brittany Collins/WPTV Crime scene investigators collect evidence outside the Pizza Hut at the Coco Plum Plaza, Aug. 24, 2021, near West Palm Beach, Fla.

Childers was taken to a hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. He was later released and arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Barbera didn't say what led to the dispute.