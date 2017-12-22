Women drop stolen toys while fleeing Toys R Us in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach County Sheriff Deputies are looking for the women seen in a video walking into the Toys "R" Us on State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach.

Deputies say the women put several items into shopping bags and then walked out without paying.

In the video, you can see the store manager trying to stop them. The women drop each item in turn and run away.

Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information.