Royal Palm Beach man wins $2 million jackpot playing Powerball

Clairmond Francois, 59, bought the winning ticket at Winn-Dixie
Powerball
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jan 05, 2023
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 59-year-old Palm Beach County man recently claimed a big prize playing Powerball.

Officials said Clairmond Francois claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Florida Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1.

Francois purchased his jackpot-winning ticket at a Winn-Dixie grocery store located at 7915 South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a bonus commission of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with an estimated $325 million jackpot.

