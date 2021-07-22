Royal Palm Beach church holds mass for Cuba

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Roman Catholic Church in Royal Palm Beach held a mass for Cuba on Thursday morning.

Hispanics came together to show support for the island nation.

Among them was Blanca Gonzalez, who left the island with her two sons more than 50 years ago.

Leaving the island was a decision she made because she did not want her children to be raised under a communist regime.

"I still love my country and it hurts what Cubans are going through right now," Gonzalez said in Spanish.

She has not been back to Cuba since.

"I was very touched," Mario Garcia, a Cuban American who attended the mass, said. "Very good sermon. He was talking, basically, 'Let us be free and don't hurt each other. Be brothers.' That is the message. That is not easy to do in a communist country."

Dozens of people from different nationalities sang songs and prayed in solidarity.

Members of the congregation said all the demonstrations and protests are demands for freedom in Cuba.

During the mass, a recent audio message from the bishop of Santiago de Cuba was played from last Sunday, which moved many of the members of the congregation.

Many continue to hope Cuba will be liberated soon as they pray for their country.