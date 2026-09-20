ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents in the Porto Sol community in Royal Palm Beach are demanding answers after soaking rains left neighborhood streets flooded knee-deep in some areas.

Joseph Pankowski, a resident, described the conditions outside his home.

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Porto Sol residents in Royal Palm Beach demand relief as neighborhood streets flood knee-deep

"This is like a lake, a river here," Pankowski said.

Fellow resident Leighton Forbes said the flooding has made daily life challenging and described it as the worst he has ever seen in the neighborhood.

"It's gotten so bad, it's difficult to do anything here," Forbes said.

"We didn't think it was going to be this bad. The water when I got home—I could see debris up to here so it went under my garage," Forbes said.

Resident Jeff Duggins described the scene on neighborhood streets.

"There's actually cars parking outside of their house and they're rolling their pants up and taking off their shoes and trying to walk home," Duggins said.

Pankowski said neighbors are frustrated with the lack of response and questioned where HOA fees are going.

"What about getting pump trucks. We pay HOA money, why aren't we having our money to take care of this," Pankowski said.

Pankowski also pointed to passing vehicles making conditions worse.

"You see like this guy here. They just come flying through and then they just push everything up," Pankowski said.

With more rain potentially on the way, Forbes said the uncertainty is weighing on the community.

"If we get any more rain, what's going to happen," Forbes said.

WPTV reached out to the HOA management for Porto Sol to find out how they plan to address the problem. They received our message, but we are still waiting to hear back.

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