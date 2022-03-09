Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRoyal Palm Beach

Actions

10 people taken to hospital after fight at Royal Palm Beach Community High School

School police officer forced to use pepper spray to 'regain crowd control,' officials say
Royal Palm Beach Community High School on March 9, 2022.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Royal Palm Beach Community High School on March 9, 2022.
Royal Palm Beach Community High School on March 9, 2022.jpg
Law enforcement responds to Royal Palm Beach Community High School on March 9, 2022.jpg
Posted at 1:09 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 14:28:07-05

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — At least 10 people were taken to the hospital — and a police officer was forced to use pepper spray — after a fight broke out Wednesday at Royal Palm Beach Community High School, authorities said.

The School District of Palm Beach County said four to six girls got into a fight during lunch at the school, located at 10600 Okeechobee Boulevard.

A school district police officer was forced to use pepper spray to "regain crowd control," according to a phone call from Principal Michelle Fleming to parents.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at least 10 patients were taken to local hospitals. Other students are being treated by paramedics and the school nurse for a "burning eye sensation," Fleming said.

REPORT FROM SCENE:

"The situation has been contained and the school is currently on limited movement," Fleming added in her call to parents.

A school district spokesperson said Royal Palm Beach Community High School is currently on "limited movement" while authorities investigate the incident.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News