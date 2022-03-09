10 people taken to hospital after fight at Royal Palm Beach Community High School

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — At least 10 people were taken to the hospital — and a police officer was forced to use pepper spray — after a fight broke out Wednesday at Royal Palm Beach Community High School, authorities said.

The School District of Palm Beach County said four to six girls got into a fight during lunch at the school, located at 10600 Okeechobee Boulevard.

A school district police officer was forced to use pepper spray to "regain crowd control," according to a phone call from Principal Michelle Fleming to parents.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at least 10 patients were taken to local hospitals. Other students are being treated by paramedics and the school nurse for a "burning eye sensation," Fleming said.

REPORT FROM SCENE:

"The situation has been contained and the school is currently on limited movement," Fleming added in her call to parents.

A school district spokesperson said Royal Palm Beach Community High School is currently on "limited movement" while authorities investigate the incident.

No other details have been released.