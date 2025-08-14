Man dead in single-vehicle crash on Okeechobee Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach on Thursday morning.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Davy Ford, 67, was driving eastbound on Okeechobee Boulevard near Royal Palm Beach Community High School when he crossed over the median onto the westbound lanes of travel.

Ford continued to drive over a raised curb, colliding with a concrete pole and a palm tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report states that Ford was not wearing a seat belt.