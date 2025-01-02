'Just need him back': Disabled vet missing service dog that ran away on New Year's Eve

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — While people were enjoying the fireworks on New Year's Eve, a family in Royal Palm Beach was frantically searching for their service dog.

Their 9-month-old Doberman, Bodhi, got scared from the loud booms and ran off.

"It's just, it's weird. It's just too quiet," said Bodhi's owner, Lisa Jacobson.

The silence has been loud in the Jacobson house ever since Bodhi ran off. His other owner, Brian, remembers how scared he looked as he heard the loud booms from the fireworks.

"He is our family. He not only brings us joy, he works for me," said Brian Jacobson.

"It was like panic and fear in his eyes. I've never seen it before," Lisa said.

The family has been handing out fliers and calling for Bodhi throughout their neighborhood of Palm Beach Plantation ever since.

"The last 36 hours have just been Bodhi, Bodhi, Bodhi," said Brian.

But so far there's been nothing, which is breaking Brian's heart.

The Jacobsons put signs all over their neighborhood in hopes of finding Bodhi.

Brian is a disabled veteran. He served in the Marine Corps Infantry from 1995-1999 and during his time of service, he received numerous injuries. To help, Bodhi has been training as his service dog and has already been helping greatly.

"He can smell when I have a low blood sugar event. He can tell when I'm anxious and will lay on my lap," said Brian.

Brian also recently needed a spinal fusion surgery, and Bodhi has been essential throughout the recovery process.

"I had fallen so many times that I was scared to leave the house. Bodhi's trained to get me on my feet and keep me on my feet," he said.

The Jacobsons say they don't even want to think about what will happen if Bodhi doesn't return.

"We just need him back," said Brian.

The family said Bodhi has a microchip and asks if anyone sees or has Bodhi, to call 561-254-0501.