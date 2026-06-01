Friends and family gather in Royal Palm Beach to remember teen killed in crash

Dozens of people gathered to remember 17-year-old Christian Larosiliere, a recent Royal Palm Beach Community High School graduate who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Gainesville.

Loved ones said Christian was leaving a basketball tournament Friday night when the crash happened. He was taken to HCA Lawnwood in Fort Pierce, where he later died.

On Sunday, friends, family members, teachers and coaches came together in Royal Palm Beach’s Lamancha Park, lighting candles beside his photos and comforting one another while wearing blue in his honor.

David Alexis, a varsity basketball team member, practiced with Christian regularly — and described the pain of the loss.

"It hurts I'm not going to lie — because we were just playing in the season with him. I practice everyday with him, bonding with him. It really hurts,” said Alexis.

Alexis said he learned of Christian's passing by phone. "I got a phone call and I heard about it. Hurtful time."

Best friend Arshelie Amilcar remembered Christian for the energy and positivity he brought to those around him. "He was a very energetic person. Anytime you were sad he would be the person to lift people up,” said Amilcar.

Best friend Nevaeh Harvey remembered Christian's many talents beyond the basketball court. "If you know him, you knew he loves to sing, play piano, etc. He was an overall great person,” said Harvey.

Loved ones said Christian was born in Haiti and had goals of going into dentistry. They say he was loving, caring, and a person that would light up a room.

Alexis said the team plans to carry Christian's memory into next season. "We should really have a great season next year just for Christian,” said Alexis.

Harvey offered words of gratitude and farewell. "Thank for just being a light in everyone's life,” said Harvey. I’m really proud of you Christian, I'm so sorry you had to go so soon."

Loved ones say it is unclear what led to the crash.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.