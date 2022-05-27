Foundation and scholarship honors longtime Palm Beach County educator

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The family of the late Estella Pyfrom, founder of Estella’s Brilliant Bus, will continue her legacy.

Willie Pyfrom remembers well the day his late wife Estella wanted to use her retirement money to launch Estella's Brilliant Bus.

“My wife came to me when she was thinking about retiring, she wanted to buy a bus. A bus, what are you going to do with a bus? ‘That’s what I want to do’,” said Pyfrom. “But if you want to do it, go ahead and do it. I’ll do whatever you need to help. That’s what she did.”

Estella made a big difference in so many lives. Creating programs to help underprivileged neighborhoods. The bus connected more than 100,000 children to computers and technology free of charge. Her efforts, nationally recognized and her husband by her side.

“I feel blessed to have been there, in the lives of so many kids that said I’ve had, we’ve had cause my wife you know, we worked side by side for so many years,” said Pyfrom.

Estella Pyfrom died in January of this year. At the time, she was working on an underwater robotics program with the Smithsonian Institute.

Her family vows to keep the bus moving, creating a family foundation and scholarship in Estella's honor. Karen Abrams is Estella and Willie's daughter.

“It just means the world to us,” said Abrams. “They’re always pushing people just to do their best. We want to continue to try to encourage them to do their best and assist them in any way that we can.”

The Pyfrom Family Foundation will offer an annual scholarship to a deserving Palm Beach County student, where Estella was an educator for 50 years.

A scholarship gala will be held June 11, 2022 at the Royal Palm Cultural Center in Royal Palm Beach at 7:30pm. Donations are $100 per person or $600 for a table. You may purchase tickets or simply donate towards her legacy at eventbrite.com.

Willie will play the trombone as tribute for their love and passion of giving back.

“I hope I can blow through the tears…(laughs) …yea,” said Pyfrom.