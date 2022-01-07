Family of Vensly Maxime asks for full investigation into his death

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The family of the 14-year-old boy found dead in Royal Palm Beach is asking for a full investigation into his death.

Vensly Maxime's body was found by his family in a retention pond on Christmas Day, three days after he went missing.

His family was joined by community leaders and local politicians on Friday at a news conference in Royal Palm Beach, where they made an emotional plea for a full investigation of the circumstances surrounding his death.

"We called, we did everything on our own. Nobody did anything until we had to find him ourselves. This is not fair," said Maxime's uncle, Yvenel Clermont.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Maxime met with a friend after school on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The friend told investigators that Maxime complained of feeling ill and they became separated during their walk home.

His friend told investigators that when he last saw him, Maxime began acting in a strange manner.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Maxime may have suffered a medical episode before entering the water and drowning wasn't a factor.