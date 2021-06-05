Bone marrow drive-through donor drive held for South Florida girl

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida girl needs your help.

Naomi Schwartz, 14, of Royal Palm Beach, was diagnosed in February with aplastic anemia. It's a disease in which the body fails to produce enough new blood cells.

On Saturday her family held a marrow donor drive-through event at Royal Palm Beach Elementary, where Naomi attended school.

Doctors told her family that her only chance at survival is a marrow transplant from a compatible donor.

There are 29 million compatible donors currently registered, but Naomi is still looking for her match.

“We cannot express in words our gratitude because this would not be possible without the community,” said Kelly Schwartz, Naomi's mother.

“It’s insane. There are so many people here. I didn’t realize that this many people would come and hopefully even if I don’t find a match I hope somebody else does,” Naomi said.

If you would like to sign up to help Naomi text Hope4naomi to 61474 or visit join.bethematch.org/hope4naomi.