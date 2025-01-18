8th annual Triston McKenzie Camp feels full-circle for professional baseball player

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kids from all over South Florida got the chance of a lifetime to learn the game of baseball from Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie.

In 2022, McKenzie made a name for himself, finishing the season with a 2.98 ERA and striking out 190 batters.

Now, as he finds himself with a break this offseason, he's back home in Royal Palm Beach, giving back to the youth for his eighth annual Triston McKenzie Camp. This year, the camp had the most attendees in camp history.

He calls it a blessing to return home and teach kids to play on the fields where he fell in love with the game.

"I went to elementary school five to ten minutes away from here. I went to high school five or ten minutes away from here. Everything for me is right in this area," said McKenzie.

The campers enjoyed a free day of ball, thanks to McKenzie and Ruth’s Pantry.

"I want them to have a good time. Just being able to create that cycle because maybe when they get older, they'll do the same thing," said McKenzie.

Let's say these kids are having the time of their lives.

"Oh, it's awesome to be out here,” said Tomas Santiago a camp goer.

"It's an awesome experience, and the coaches out here, I love them like Triston. He's awesome,” said Bradley Wong, another camp-goer.

Several former and current major league baseball players served as coaches Saturday morning.

One player in attendance, Bradley Wong, caught their attention.

"I was asking questions about what would they do before a game. Or what would they do after a game or pre-warm," said Wong.

Another standout at the camp was a Royal Palm resident who caught everyone's attention with his speed.

He says he will take the insight from the day and take it into this season.

"I'm learning a lot more from them, and I'm hoping this will improve my season," said Santiago.