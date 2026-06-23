3 people shot near Royal Palm Beach; suspect detained, deputies say

Three people were hospitalized after a shooting near Royal Palm Beach on Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

Deputies responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the 4600 block of Coconut Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they learned that three adults had been shot by a suspect known to the victims, PBSO said.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

The suspect was detained at the scene and investigators say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Detectives with PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are leading the investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Stay with WPTV for updates.

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