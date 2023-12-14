Watch Now
2 taken to hospital with burns after Royal Palm Beach food truck fire

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says vehicle having work done before fire started
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Posted at 4:41 PM, Dec 14, 2023
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for burns after a food truck fire in Royal Palm Beach.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. behind a home in the 600 block of Camellia Drive.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a food truck caught fire, burning two people. They were taken to an area hospital, but their conditions weren't immediately known.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and were working to determine the cause.

"Initial reports are that the vehicle was having work performed before the fire," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

