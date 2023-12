RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — One man died in a shooting in the Monroe Heights neighborhood in Riviera Beach on Wednesday night, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 2600 block of Avenue M and found a man dead.

Blocked off are 26th Street and 26th Court.

Spokeswoman Serna Spates told WPTV in an inquiry the man was believed to be about 19 years old.

Cassandra Garcia/WPTV Scene after shooting in Riviera Beach.



She said there is no suspect at the time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story