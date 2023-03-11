Watch Now
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in isolated instance, police say

Danielle Seat/WPTV
Posted at 3:56 PM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 16:05:18-05

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — One woman was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday afternoon, police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said.

She was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach with uknown injuries, according to Collins.

First responders responded to the shooting at 1:17 p.m. on the 1400 block of West 36th Street.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Riviera Beach Police Department "with calls because many of our officers attended a funeral for our detective who passed away," Collins said.

This was an isolated incident, and there is none threat to the public, Collins said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
