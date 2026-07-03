'Winning this brings back community pride': Riviera Beach named only Florida 2026 All-America City

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Riviera Beach is celebrating a major national honor after being named one of just 10 communities in the U.S. to receive the 2026 All-America City Award from the National Civic League.

Riviera Beach was also the only Florida city selected for the honor this year.

The prestigious award recognizes communities that bring residents, local government, businesses and organizations together to solve local challenges and create lasting change. The award was announced during the National Civic League conference in Denver, where Riviera Beach leaders presented the city's efforts to strengthen community engagement.

"We are one community and one city and one Riviera Beach," city leaders said during the presentation before judges announced Riviera Beach as a first-time winner.

Mayor Douglas Lawson called the recognition a proud moment for the city.

"Little old Riviera Beach is one of the biggest, brightest, shining stars," Lawson said.

Lawson said the city earned the award through a long-term effort to revitalize Riviera Beach and improve quality of life for residents.

"They're seeing the changes; they're seeing the revitalization and the reimagining of Riviera Beach that we set out so many years to do," he said.

City leaders say the recognition reflects years of work focused on improving civic health, strengthening trust between residents and local government, and creating opportunities for the community to play a direct role in shaping the city's future. Councilwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson credited residents for the honor.

"This award is a tribute to the heart and determination of our residents," Miller-Anderson said. "Every event we host, every project we complete, and every challenge we overcome happens because our community shows up for one another. This honor belongs to all of us, and it inspires us to keep building the city we're proud to call home."

Riviera Beach's application highlighted several programs designed to increase civic participation and neighborhood investment, including:



The Riviera Beach Youth Council, which helps high school students become involved in civic leadership and advocacy

The Citizens Leadership Academy, a civic education initiative with a 98% completion rate

The Neighborhood Reclaim Home Rehabilitation Program, which provides mini-grants to help longtime homeowners make critical repairs

City leaders said those programs represent a broader commitment to treating civic engagement as an ongoing partnership between government, residents, faith groups, schools and community organizations.

"We're doing a lot of innovative things to make sure that our community is able to say that they are part of what's happening here in the city," Miller-Anderson said.

She added that winning the award reinforces the city's positive momentum.

"Winning this brings back community pride," she said.

The All-America City Award has been presented annually since 1949 and is considered one of the nation's most respected civic honors. Leaders in Riviera Beach say the designation not only celebrates the city's progress but also positions the community for future opportunities and continued growth.

Officials said being named an All-America City sends a message to the nation that Riviera Beach is a place where collaboration drives results and where residents remain deeply involved in shaping the future of their community.

Full list of the 10 U.S. cities receiving the All-America City award:



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