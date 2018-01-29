Warehouse damaged by large fire in Riviera Beach

Mostly Cloudy
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A two-alarm fire at a Riviera Beach tire warehouse caused flames to light up the sky this weekend.
The blaze occurred on West 15th Street.
The Red Cross said workers arrived at the scene to help firefighters and first responders.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
Flames could be seen from I-95 during the most intense part of the warehouse fire on West 15th Street.
Flames could be seen from I-95 during the most intense part of the warehouse fire on West 15th Street.
