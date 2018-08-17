Two brothers on a mission to help other kids get ready for school

What were you doing when you were 13 and 14-years-old? Were you running a nonprofit? That's what two local brothers, Alex and Aidan Skolnick, are doing in their spare time.

Their goal is to outfit other kids, who are less fortunate and get them ready for the school year.

Hundreds of families at Washington Elementary School are getting shoes, a shirt, shorts or skort.

"I felt like doing the right thing is always possible," said Aidan Skolnick, who is 13.

He and his brother Alex took it upon themselves to found the Sock Drawer with their mom's help. They're now VPs of the nonprofit, which they started in 2017

"A lot of young kids, if they have to do community service, they’ll do the bare minimum. When we were little, it was really our mom made us, but then it became a thing we wanted to do," said Alex Skolnick.

Their mission, with their mom's help, is to outfit other students.

"Some kids just don’t have shoes and the right clothes for school, so it could make them feel bad they don’t have new shoes and stuff," said the younger brother. "I feel amazing I can help children."

Washington Elementary School is the first school they've done this event for. The goal is to get into other schools as well.