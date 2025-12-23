Three hospitalized after pit bull attack in Riviera Beach neighborhood

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Three people were hospitalized after being attacked by a dog in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., officers received a 911 call reporting the incident on the 8000 block of Via Hacienda. When they arrived, officers found two women and a man with bite wounds and puncture wounds from the attack.

The 32-year-old dog owner had gone inside their house and later discovered the dog had escaped through the garage. The attack occurred approximately 30 yards from the dog owner's residence.

Fire rescue responded to the scene and transported all three victims to St. Mary's Medical Center. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

The dog involved in the attack is a 1-year-old pit bull/terrier mix named Enzo. Palm Beach County Animal Control took custody of the animal and will follow their standard procedures for such incidents.