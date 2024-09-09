'They are not going to beat us down:' New law could revive twice-defeated Riviera Beach redevelopment

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach City Council twice denied zoning changes to developers looking to build around 200 housing units on an abandoned golf course.

However, developers could still build using a relatively new state law: the Live Local Act. It allows developers to get zoning changes to build projects without council approval if a certain percentage of the units have rents tied to the area median income.

Developers have used the law as a threat to push projects in Martin County, Jupiter and now Riviera Beach

Real Estate News New Florida law could revive defeated Jupiter housing development Ethan Stein

A representative for DR Horton Homes and WGI Engineering presented city council with a Live Local Act proposal if its latest plan was denied. The plan showed around 850 housing units in various three-story apartment buildings while their proposal showed around 268 housing units in various single homes or townhomes on the same piece of land.

"We did prepare a Live Local Act plan. We did have a pre-app[lication] meeting with staff," a representative said.

Neighbors around the Lone Pine Golf Club organized against the proposal, which was first presented in 2021. They pressured city council to deny zoning changes in 2023 and again in 2024.

WPTV "I don’t care if we have to do it 10 times. They are not going to beat us down," said resident Bill Wolitich.

Bill Wolitich, who lives in the neighborhood, said he didn't like the proposal because he wanted to live next to green space and believed the project would lower his property value. He said he's dedicated to stopping the project.

“I don’t care if we have to do it 10 times," Wolitich said. "They are not going to beat us down. We are adamant. I told my neighbors let’s hang in there and beat them every time.”

WPTV Investigates Fate of former Riviera Beach golf course in limbo Dave Bohman

Hope Calhoun, who is an attorney representing DR Horton Homes, said the proposal would increase the housing supply in the city while removing the eyesore of an abandoned golf course.

“They have been trying to develop this property and bring market-rate housing to the city of Riviera Beach now for four years,” she said.

It's unclear if the group is pursuing using the law after the latest denial, but they could bring the proposal back for the third time.