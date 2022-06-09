Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Suspicious death in Riviera Beach investigated as homicide

Ocean Tide community in Riviera Beach
Riviera Beach Police Department
Ocean Tide community in Riviera Beach
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 12:22:49-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police said Thursday they're investigating the suspicious death of a woman last weekend as a homicide.

Police responded to the Ocean Tide Community, a mobile home park located in the 3100 block of Broadway, around 12:30 p.m. on June 5.

The victim, a woman in her 60s whose name has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Riviera Beach Police Department tweeted around 12 p.m. Thursday the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help police, call Det. Brooke Weiner at 561-707-8099.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News