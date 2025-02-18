Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Suspect arrested after woman shot multiple times in her vehicle in Riviera Beach

The victim died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital
Riviera Beach police car, generic
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
FILE PHOTO of a Riviera Beach Police Department vehicle.
Riviera Beach police car, generic
Posted
and last updated

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Police Department (RBPD) arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

According to RBPD, officers responded to a shooting at 2536 Canterbury Drive North at around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, police found a female inside her vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to her injuries after being transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.

Within 24 hours, police arrested suspect Rodney L. Sanders, 25, who faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Sanders is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening