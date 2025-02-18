Suspect arrested after woman shot multiple times in her vehicle in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Riviera Beach Police Department (RBPD) arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

According to RBPD, officers responded to a shooting at 2536 Canterbury Drive North at around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, police found a female inside her vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to her injuries after being transported to St. Mary's Medical Center.

Within 24 hours, police arrested suspect Rodney L. Sanders, 25, who faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Sanders is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.