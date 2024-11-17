Singer Island residents raise concerns on pollution coming from condo's makeshift plastic seawall

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Residents at the Martinique II on Singer Island are frustrated as they have been picking up trash along their beaches coming from a makeshift barrier wall.

Instead of spending their weekend relaxing on the beach, residents Mark and Michelle Fiorini are cleaning it up.

"It's an eyesore, it's a danger to our environment, the ocean and people have to look at it," Michelle Fiorini said.

Fiorini says the debris is coming from the Eastpointe condominiums' barrier wall.

"The ocean broke it down and bashed on the wall, and now it's all down our beach," Fiorini said.

The couple raised safety concerns about the trash being in the waters.

"It's going effect sea life, boating, and God forbid someone gets caught up in when surfing," Mark Fiorini said. "It's dangerous, It's a hazard."

WPTV Reporter Christy Waite reached out to Eastpointe and received this joint statement:

We have made the Florida Department of Environmental Protection aware of the current issue with the coastal protection materials caused by the recent King Tides, wind and rough seas and are working closely with our licensed coastal construction contractor to mitigate the problem as safely and effectively as possible.



A permanent seawall is expected to be built in the coming months, but residents like the Fiorinis say they just want a clean beach to enjoy.

"It's nobody's fault, but now we gotta make sure that we get boots on the ground and get it cleaned up," Fiorini said.

