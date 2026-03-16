Residents raise environmental concerns over proposed 30-story condo tower on Singer Island

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A New York-based developer wants to build a 30-story condominium tower with a retail strip mall along with a parking garage at 2525 Lake Drive, just next to Palm Beach Shores.

The lot is currently zoned for buildings of around seven stories.

WATCH: Residents push back on proposed condo

Singer Island residents push back on proposed 30-story condo tower

Historically, 30-story buildings have not been permitted within the city's Community Redevelopment Agency. But in 2022, Riviera Beach passed two ordinances making such a project possible, pending city council approval.

City staff said the change came after multiple developers proposed larger projects that existing code would not allow.

"There are several developers that come to the development services department over the last couple years that have projects that they want to move forward but they simply cannot because our code does not allow them, and this is to address them," a city staff member said.

William Contole, a member of a group called Responsible Growth for Riviera Beach, said he’s concerned the proposed tower would cast enough shade to damage the area's ecosystem, which includes what he described as the top dive site in the country.

"We should, as a city, be looking forward for our kids and grandkids to preserve what's important and not just give it away for a quick buck," Contole said.

