SEE YOU LATER, ALLIGATOR! 10-foot gator captured on Singer Island by Florida Fish and Wildlife

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An over 10-foot alligator was spotted on the shore of Singer Island at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Riviera Beach Police Department, Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach Shores Fire Department responded to the spot in between Ocean Reef Park and Riviera Beach.

At 8AM today, we spotted a 10.6-foot alligator on the shore! By 10:30 AM, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and trappers successfully captured the gator. Huge thank you to everyone who helped ensure a safe and smooth removal.

(FWC), Palm Beach Shores FD, PBSO#Teamwork pic.twitter.com/4v84ZTOhiU — Riviera Beach PD (@RivieraBeachPD) September 21, 2024

Viewers first made WPTV aware of the incident this morning when they saw commotion on the Lake Worth Inlet cam.

Lake Worth Lake Worth Inlet Camera morning of Sept. 21, 2024

WPTV has reached out to the FWC for more information and is waiting to hear back.