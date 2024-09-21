SEE YOU LATER, ALLIGATOR! 10-foot gator captured on Singer Island by Florida Fish and Wildlife

Watch Now
10-foot gator captured on Singer Island by Florida Fish and Wildlife

FWC captures a 10.6-foot gator off Singer Island in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An over 10-foot alligator was spotted on the shore of Singer Island at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Riviera Beach Police Department, Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach Shores Fire Department responded to the spot in between Ocean Reef Park and Riviera Beach.

Viewers first made WPTV aware of the incident this morning when they saw commotion on the Lake Worth Inlet cam.

