School police confiscate loaded handgun from student's backpack at West Riviera Elementary

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — School police confiscated a loaded handgun from a student's backpack at West Riviera Elementary School on Wednesday, the School District of Palm Beach County confirmed.

Principal Alicia Taylor stated in a message to families and staff that the student did not present the weapon in a threatening manner and the school day was not disrupted.

"Possessing any item that could be considered a weapon is a serious violation of School District policy and will not be taken lightly. When concerns of this nature arise, they are promptly investigated and addressed in accordance with the District's Code of Conduct,"she said. "Appropriate action is taken based on the specific facts and circumstances to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff."

Taylor urged families to check their children's backpacks each morning and to ensure weapons and other prohibited items are stored safely at home. She also pointed to the FortifyFL app as a tool for anonymously reporting safety concerns.

"This incident serves as a critical reminder for all of us. Families, we strongly encourage you to make it a regular practice to check your child's backpack each morning. Please check that items in your home that should not come to school, especially weapons, are always stored safely and securely," Taylor said. "While I applaud those who informed a trusted adult regarding this matter so that it could be quickly resolved, I also want to remind everyone that the FortifyFL app is a valuable tool for anonymously reporting any safety concerns."

Taylor added that the investigation remains active and additional details are not available at this time.